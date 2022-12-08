Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 10,000 Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,972,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 48.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,093,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 356,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 897,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

