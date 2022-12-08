Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,436 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 408,877 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 965,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after purchasing an additional 334,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 230,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 207,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.3 %

About Acadia Healthcare

ACHC opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

