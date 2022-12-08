Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.39%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.