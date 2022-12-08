Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

