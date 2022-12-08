Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

OFC opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

