Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Venus Acquisition were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Venus Acquisition by 236.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Venus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VENA opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

