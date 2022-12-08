Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $420,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.