Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,614 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

HI stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

