Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,311 Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Venus Acquisition were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Venus Acquisition by 236.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Venus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VENA opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Venus Acquisition Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.