Bank of Montreal Can Sells 22,624 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 341,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE VIV opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.