Bank of Montreal Can Sells 49,998 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after buying an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after buying an additional 515,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 157,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

