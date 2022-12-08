Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $57.36.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

