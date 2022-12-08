Barclays Downgrades Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Lilium Trading Down 10.6 %
Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
