Barclays Downgrades Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lilium Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lilium by 15,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lilium by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

