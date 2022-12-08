Barclays Increases Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 725

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.84) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 750 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 14th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.84) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.32) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 700 ($8.54).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Price Performance

Informa stock opened at GBX 624 ($7.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 559.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,122.67. Informa has a one year low of GBX 467.50 ($5.70) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($7.66).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.