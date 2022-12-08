Barclays Initiates Coverage on CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CINC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.86.
CinCor Pharma Price Performance
CINC stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $548.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $43.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
