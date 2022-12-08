Barclays Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $55.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

APA Trading Down 0.5 %

APA stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

