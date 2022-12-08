Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $9.04

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $8.78. Barings BDC shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 485 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $934.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

