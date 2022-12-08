Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $9.04

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $8.78. Barings BDC shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 485 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $934.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.68.
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Barings BDC
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.