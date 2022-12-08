Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,760,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $514,095,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 215,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 53,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,213,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $165,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

