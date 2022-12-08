Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,380 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $50,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $57.02 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

