Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,771,801 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $41,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 432,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

BBBY stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

