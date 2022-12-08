Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BFSA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday.

Befesa Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BFSA opened at €41.16 ($43.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. Befesa has a 12 month low of €29.04 ($30.57) and a 12 month high of €73.60 ($77.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.28.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

