Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €61.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($53.58) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €38.20 ($40.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.34. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

