Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 84 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.

Sovereign Metals Price Performance

LON:SVML opened at GBX 24.45 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.44. Sovereign Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £115.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.