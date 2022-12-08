Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 84 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Price Performance
LON:SVML opened at GBX 24.45 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.44. Sovereign Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £115.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33.
Sovereign Metals Company Profile
