Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Shares of LON:YCA opened at GBX 369.77 ($4.51) on Wednesday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 293.50 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 486.80 ($5.94). The company has a market capitalization of £677.07 million and a P/E ratio of 171.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 383.77.
About Yellow Cake
