Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $138,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.