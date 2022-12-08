Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $0.64 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIGG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Big Tree Group to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pi Financial cut their target price on Big Tree Group to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Big Tree Group alerts:

Big Tree Group Stock Performance

About Big Tree Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.