Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BILI. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

