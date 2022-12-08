Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $2,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.7% in the second quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

BIO stock opened at $403.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $770.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.76 and its 200 day moving average is $467.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.