BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $110,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 72.1% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

