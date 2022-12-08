Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Gap Down to $24.11

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $23.15. Blucora shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOR. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Blucora Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares in the company, valued at $473,460.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,216,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,888,000 after buying an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 56.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

