bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

bluebird bio Trading Up 1.4 %

bluebird bio Company Profile

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.98. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.