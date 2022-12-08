BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 252,935 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,935 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RealReal were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

