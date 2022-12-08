BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 50,503 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ProPetro by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 305,572 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in ProPetro by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 237,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 34,936 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

