BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,336,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 622,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,051 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.27. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

