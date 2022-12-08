BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,614 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

