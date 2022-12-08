BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

