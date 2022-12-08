BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Macerich by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Trading Up 1.9 %

Macerich Increases Dividend

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.