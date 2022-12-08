BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $245,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
