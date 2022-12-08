BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,097 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 386.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

