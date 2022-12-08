BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $277,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $277,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

