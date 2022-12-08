BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 74.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

