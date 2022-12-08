BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $177,977.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,411 shares of company stock worth $3,469,494. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

