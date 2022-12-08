BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 654,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,259 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,014,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 447,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.