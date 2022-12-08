BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 304,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.73.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

