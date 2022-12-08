BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 304,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
SPS Commerce stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.73.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
