BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $210,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.