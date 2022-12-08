BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 66,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 323.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

