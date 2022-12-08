BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.07 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PPBI opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

