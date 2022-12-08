BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 238.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Visteon Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Visteon

VC stock opened at $143.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.