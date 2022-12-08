BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.09 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 224.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WWE opened at $77.27 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.