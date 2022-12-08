BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.15 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $2,361,309. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $202.12 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.41.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.14%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.